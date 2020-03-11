The reality star was spotted leaving the singer's house earlier this week

Joey Essex clarifies his relationship with Rita Ora after sparking romance rumours

Joey Essex has clarified his relationship with Rita Ora, after he was spotted sneaking out of her house earlier this week.

The reality star and the pop singer went on a night out in London recently, and Joey was papped leaving Rita’s house the next day.

Fans were convinced the pair are an item, but Joey has insisted they’re just friends.

Joey told The Sun: “We have known each other for years.”

“She’s a nice girl, but we’re just friends,” he said, before adding, “She’s a sort.”

Joey is back on the market after splitting from his model girlfriend Lorena Medina last month.

The pair started dating while filming a celebrity version of MTV’s Ex On The Beach last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Essex (@joeyessex) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:05pm PST

Meanwhile, it’s believed Rita is currently single after calling time on her romance with Jude Law’s son Rafferty.

The pair dated for about three months, after falling for each other on the set of Sky Cinema’s Oliver! remake Twist.