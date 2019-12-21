Joe Swash says he would have split from Stacey Solomon if it wasn’t for baby Rex

The Eastenders star said he "suffered in silence."

Joe Swash says he would have split from Stacey Solomon if it...

Joe Swash has admitted that he felt so low during a difficult time in his life that he almost considered splitting from love Stacey Solomon.

Joe said that he struggled after the birth of their son Rex. He said that he considered having “a little separation” after the X Factor star banned him from being near the baby for spraying too much deodorant.

“I did resent you,” he told Stacey on her podcast Here We Go Again.

“But it’s weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably gone ‘we need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation’ that’s how bad it was.”

He added: “I think because it’s a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There’s a real reason behind it.”

“If it was just a normal, everyday, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship.”

“Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable.”

Stacey replied: “If I had a baby and my partner didn’t want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!”

Joe said: “Thank you. You went through all the hard work, honestly, all I had to do was bite my tongue a little bit and realise it wasn’t the real you screaming and shouting.”

“Honestly, Stacey, I have to take my hat off to you.”

The happy couple have four children all together, but baby Rex was their first with one another.