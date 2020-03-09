Joe Swash reveals he LOST his Dancing On Ice trophy at the wrap party

The star misplaced his winning trophy during the late night festivities

Joe Swash reveals he LOST his Dancing On Ice trophy at the...

Joe Swash was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice last night – but admitted that he has already misplaced his winning accolade.

The EastEnders star and dance partner Alex Murphy beat pro dancer Perri Kiely in the Dancing On Ice final.

Appearing on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today, Joe admitted that during the wild wrap party last night he misplaced the DOI trophy.

As he waited for his slot on the show to begin, the actor said: “I’m hungover! How are you Phil?”

Phil then replied: “Coming up we’ll be chatting to Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash who won the trophy last night with Alex Murphy.”

“Although we’ll be talking about the fact that he’s already lost it – in a minute.”

Joe cheekily told the viewers that he lost the trophy during last night’s wrap party – but reassured fans of the show that it has since been recovered.

“No we didn’t find it. We have been told someone has found it. You’d think it was ours.”

“But they give it to us and then they put it in a box for next year.”