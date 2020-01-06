Joe was spotted wearing a ring on a certain finger

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon fuel rumours that they are ALREADY married

Fans of Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon regularly speculate that they have secretly tied the knot.

Last night’s Dancing On Ice launch episode has added to more speculation, thanks to what eagle-eyed fans spotted.

Joe fuelled the rumours after he was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger on the show.

In a video shared to Stacey’s Instagram story, the mum congratulates her partner on his performance.

“Yaaaay we are so proud of you,” she wrote.

In the video, Joe holds their baby boy, Rex, and the gold ring is clearly visible.

Back in November, Stacey deflected claims that she and Joe had wed on a holiday in the Maldives.

Fans were convinced the pair had secretly tied the knot while abroad, after she posted a photo them and their children wearing matching outfits.

However, Joe has perviously spoken about owning a set of gold rings that are sentimental family heirlooms.

On Instagram Stories, he previously told fans: “They are my dad’s rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck.”

“And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring.”

As the Dancing On Ice launch episode might be a time when Joe would want luck to be on his side, the rings may not symbolise the couple’s union.