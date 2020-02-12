The couple got married last summer

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child

Just Jared has reported that the Game of Thrones actress is allegedly pregnant, but the pair have been keeping the news “very hush hush”.

A source told the outlet: “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Another insider said: “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The 23-year-old actress and the 30-year-old singer tied the knot in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas last May.

Two months later, the couple hosted a second ceremony in France.

