The couple have been together since 2017

Joe Alwyn gives rare interview about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn has given a rare interview about his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Favourite actor spoke candidly about their romance during an interview with The Times.

With Taylor’s recent album Lover having songs on it rumoured to be inspired by the 28-year-old, the publication asked if he minded his beau penning love songs about him.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he told the paper.

London Boy, Cornelia Street, Paper Rings and the album’s title track Lover are all rumoured to be about the British actor.

It is also believed that Gorgeous from Taylor’s 2017 album Reputation is about the early stages of the couple’s romance, as Taylor sings about a “gorgeous” man with an accent she mocks.

During the interview, Joe also spoke about the rumours surrounding their relationship.

When asked if Taylor took private jets to see him whenever she felt like, he responded by saying he ignores rumours.

“I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to,” he said.

“I turn everything else down on a dial… I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

The couple made a rare appearance together on Monday night when they stepped out in New York for the premiere of Taylor’s new movie, Cats.