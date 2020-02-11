EXCLUSIVE! Joanna Chimonides defends Molly Smith after she’s targeted by online trolls

Joanna Chiamonides has revealed that watching Callum and Molly on the ITV show is like reliving her own Love Island experience.

The 22-year-old arrived on the Island during the infamous Casa Amor twist last year.

Joanna coupled up with Michael Griffiths in the other villa, leaving Amber Gill single and heartbroken upon their return to the main house.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie while promoting the upcoming Grand National, she opened up about her experience with online backlash during her time on the show.

“Molly is getting the same troll abuse on social media that I was getting, it’s like watching my situation back all over again,” she revealed.

“People forget that contestants go in there to find love, and if you’ve got that natural connection with someone else then obviously, they’ll get together.”

“Callum’s been getting that similar stick to what Michael got as well, so it’s like watching my situation back all over again!”

“The whole point of Love Island is to go in there and find love. If you get a better connection with someone else, then you’ve got to do that.”

Joanna used Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard as a prime example of Islanders simply having a better connection with someone else.

“Think about the Curtis and Maura situation,” she said.

“They wanted to get together because they had a much better connection and no one can fault them for that, no one can say anything because that’s a natural love for each other.”

Curtis broke it off with “half-girlfriend” Amy Hart, after he realised he didn’t have strong feelings for her during the show’s Casa Amor twist.

The professional dancer then moved on with Longford beauty Maura, and the pair still remain a couple.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.