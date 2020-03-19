Jesy Nelson praised for sharing candid post about body image

The singer encouraged fans not to compare themselves to others

Jesy Nelson has been showered with praise after she shared a candid post about body image on Instagram.

The Little Mix star posted a video on the social media platform of her stomach, and wrote: “I always get a lot of people comment on my abs in photos but I promise you I actually don’t have abs lol 😂”

“I’m very lucky that when I breath in for me Picys I get these weird little indents that come sometimes look like I have abs 🤷🏻‍♀️”

“anyway I’m here to tell you I DONT have abs ladies and this is what my chocolate loving belly really looks like.”

Jesy continued: “il never ever be a size 8 which is genuinely what I dreamt of being, but I’ve come to terms with the fact that I bloody love my food and that will never change. Were all different shapes and sizes and that’s what makes us unique.”

“Il never sit here and preach and say I love my body because I don’t, but I’m slowly starting to just accept it for what it is and sometimes I’m gonna put on weight and sometimes I’m gonna go to the gym and lose it.”

“Either way girlies one day we will be really old and look back at our pics and think god I was actually banging why did i worry so much 🙈 anyway I’m rambling on now but your all beautiful in your own ways and I hope you all know that ❤️,” she added.

Fans were quick to applaud the stunning singer for her honest words, and praised her in the comment section.

One fan commented: “You’re my inspo girl! I’m a size 12-14 and starting to think I always will be! I’ve lost lots of weight before and not happy then either because I lose my boobs and my face goes gaunt, so trying to accept what I’ve got and work on getting it in shape instead of losing it! You look absolutely insane.”

Another wrote: “Jesy you’re beautiful inside and out!!! you’re gorgeous the way you are and i’m so beyond proud of how far you’ve came!!! you inspire me every single day! i love you.”