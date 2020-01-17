These two are seriously loved up!

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes celebrate their one year anniversary

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes celebrated their one year anniversary last night.

The couple marked the occasion by enjoying a boozy night out with pals at Moonshine Saloon in east London.

The pair both shared touching tributes on social media, alongside loved-up photos from their night out.

Chris wrote: “1 year! This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can’t life without.”

“Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. Forever ❤️.”

In her own post, Jesy told fans: “Been with this little scamp a whole year today! I can honestly say I’ve never been more in love and happy in all my life!”

“I love you rat bag. Forever and always,” she added.

Chris and Jesy first sparked romance rumours in January 2019, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a kebab shop in London.

It’s believed romance blossomed between the pair when they slid into each other’s DMs on Instagram.