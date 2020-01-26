She will allegedly be written out of the script

Jessie Wallace suspended from Eastenders filming following on set ‘incident’

Jessie Wallace has reportedly been suspended from Eastenders filming following an alleged on-set incident.

Reports claim that the star has received a temporary suspension from her role as Kat Slater, and she will be temporarily written out of upcoming storylines.

A source alleged to The Mirror that the suspension will last two months.

“Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her” claimed the insider.

“During the meeting she was told to sort herself out before returning to work.”

“Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford.”

The suspension will not impact the 35th Anniversary special episode of the show, which is coming up on February 19th.

“She’s one of EastEnders’ biggest stars and this huge anniversary is such an exciting time for everyone working on the show.”

“There’s a real buzz around the set, as everyone is very much looking forward to celebrating the milestone,” The Mirror reports.

“Thankfully all of the episodes she appears in on the boat along the Thames have been shot, so her suspension didn’t cause any chaos to the soap’s big birthday week.”

A representative for the actress has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.