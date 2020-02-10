The 20-year-old questioned her love interest on his stance

Jess and Ched chatting about feminism on Love Island has divided fans

On last night’s episode of Love Island, Jess Gale chatted to Ched Uzor about feminism and fans of the show on Twitter have went wild.

The pair coupled up during the Casa Amor twist on the show, and last night the blonde asked her new beau if he considered himself a feminist.

As the conversation progressed, Jess explained to him the difference between feminism and “radical feminism.”

Jess asking Ched if he’s a feminist is the content I signed up for 😂💉 #LoveIsland — maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) February 10, 2020

“Are you a feminist, Ched?” she asked.

“Yeah,” he said adding: “In jobs, women should get paid the same as men obviously.”

Delighted with his answer she said: “Being a feminist doesn’t mean you’ve got to be some raging, radical feminist.”

“Like not, ‘I want women to have more rights than men.’ Do you believe that men and women should have equal rights to men?” she asked.

“Yeah,” he agreed, “it’s important to remember that before, women weren’t even allowed to work.”

“Yeah, or vote,” Jess added.

“It would be weird to see a female scaffolder though, wouldn’t it?” asked Ched.

“I would like to be a woman scaffolder, it’s great to see women engineers… I think there’s a lot more women involved in that now than there were,” she said referring to the STEM field.

While some fans praised her for making sure the man she’s into believes in basic human rights, some pointed out that her explanation of the movement wasn’t completely correct.

ok but like let’s just appreciate jess for standing feminism and checking if ched supported it or not like bitch what a queen #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ya2HZ2YWzi — Marium (@Marium83198461) February 9, 2020

Jess talking about feminism, what an actual queen 👑 #loveisland — angelxx (@angelwhitexo) February 9, 2020

Jess and Ched on Feminism is the tonic I didn’t know I needed in my life #LoveIsland — Emily (@EmilyFKilroy) February 9, 2020

Jess and and Ched talking about definitions of Feminism and women in STEM is everything #LoveIsland — Jessica🌷 (@_crouchyy) February 9, 2020

I really don’t know what to do with Ched and Jess’s conversation about radical feminism. I’m conflicted about it. #LoveIsland — Rachel May Meaden (@RacheyMay) February 9, 2020

“I don’t think Jess understands feminism never mind what radical feminism is,” wrote one Tweeter.

I don’t think Jess understands feminism never mind what radical feminism is #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OwrdPzta2S — Animal Queen (@QueenRhubarbis) February 9, 2020

People calling Jess a feminist queen on Love Island but she.. absolutely had no idea what radical feminism is sksksks. At least she asking Ched his thoughts though — Jade 🌌 (@watercolourwine) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to change their opinion on the 20-year-old with one writing “don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”

Ok hearing Ched and JESS talking about feminism ??????????? Jess has really spun us, don’t judge a book by its cover #LoveIsland — ess kizzle (@esskizzle1) February 10, 2020

I was wrong, Jess out here educating her man on radical feminism #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6GBhgfPBUL — TilLy (@tillyrobz) February 10, 2020

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.