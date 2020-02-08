Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘will invite their exes’ to summer wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to invite their exes to their wedding.

The couple will tie the knot this summer, and it’s believed the guest list includes some of their former lovers.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can’t wait for the big day.”

“Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official. The couple is all love, and will be inviting their exes.”

This means we could expect to see J-Lo’s ex husband Marc Anthony at the nuptials.

The singer split from Marc in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 11.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

The source continued: “The wedding will be gorgeous, but not huge. The couple wants it to be a fun celebration of love with their closest family and friends. Both of their children will play a big part in the wedding.”