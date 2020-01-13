Jennifer Aniston teases fans with candid Friends reunion

"Hi from the girls across the hall"

Jennifer Aniston has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a very candid Friends reunion.

The actress took to Instagram to share that she was having a cosy night in with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

The trio ditched The Critics Choice Awards in favour of a quiet wine night with the girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:21pm PST

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” she captioned the post.

The former Friends cast members have been spotted together semi-regularly recently, along with returning for a new reunion special alongside Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Their reunited front comes after it was announced that they will appear in a Friends reunion special show for HBO Max.

Jennifer even ‘broke the internet’ by joining Instagram in October – and her first upload was with all of her Friends co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

The new show has been described as an “unscripted reunion special” by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sources say that the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself,” they reported.

However “sources caution that a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.”