Jennifer Aniston explains her ’emotional’ reunion with ex Brad Pitt

A source close to Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the actress has spoken about her red carpet reunion with ex husband Brad Pitt.

Jennifer and Brad reunited on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, before being photographed sharing an intimate moment backstage.

The reunion caused fans to call for the pair to reconcile, after divorcing in 2005.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that while Brad and Jen enjoyed seeing one another at the awards, there are no plans to get back together.

“Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it.”

“It was an emotional night. They are friends and happy for each other.”

“They want nothing but happiness for each other.”

“She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Brad has also commented on the fan’ excitement about the reunion, saying: “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way.”