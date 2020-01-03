Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt set to reunite at Golden Globe Awards

The former couple have not been on the red carpet together in over a decade

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are set to reunite on the red carpet at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

The ex-couple split in 2005, and since they parted ways, they have not crossed paths at an awards ceremony.

They have also never bumped into each other on the red carpet.

However, they may be pictured together at the upcoming awards, as they are reported to be sitting close by one another at the event.

Both Brad and Angelina are nominated for Golden Globe Awards.

Brad has been nominated for The Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama, for her work in The Morning Show.

The former couple split after four years of marriage, but since brad’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, the pair are said to be reconnecting as friends.

“They’ve been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally,” a source told E! News last month.

“If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. The past is a long time in the past.”

“They don’t talk often but when they do its very warm and positive. It’s not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them.”

“There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time.”

Brad even attended Jennifer’s annual Christmas bash.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with Ricky Gervais set to host, on Sunday January 5th.