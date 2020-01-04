The beauty influencer and her dad were both battling cancer at the same time

Jayda McCann’s father Anthony passes away – two months after her death

Jayda McCann’s father has sadly passed away, just two months after her death.

Anthony McCann, who was fighting prostate cancer, died peacefully at his home in Greystones, Wicklow, on January 3rd.

His death notice on RIP.ie reads: “(Greystones, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Monkstown Farm, Co. Dublin) – January 3rd 2020 (peacefully) at his home surrounded by his loving family.”

“Anthony (Anto); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Kim, much love dad of Eoin and the late Jade.”

“Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, mother Joan, brothers, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.”

“Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (Opp Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday from 10am with removal to the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross D6W HY98, arriving for 2pm Service followed by cremation. No flowers please.”

“Donations if desired to a Blackrock Hospice. Donation box at funeral home and crematorium.”

The news comes two months after Anthony’s daughter Jayda, who was a well-known beauty influencer, died on October 24, 2019.

The 24-year-old was battled a rare form of cancer called PEComa, and regularly updated her followers on her treatment.

At the time, Jayda’s family confirmed her death by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story, which read: “Just want to update you all on Jade’s situation; Jade passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at 5:10am.”

“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order.”

“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness,” they added.