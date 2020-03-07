Home Top Story Jared Leto reveals he ‘nearly died’ while rock climbing

Jared Leto reveals he ‘nearly died’ while rock climbing

Jared Leto has revealed that he “nearly died” while rock climbing.

The 48-year-old was climbing with professional rock climber Alex Honnold in Nevada when the scary incident occurred.

Sharing photos and a video he took on the day, Jared wrote on Instagram: “Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died.”

“Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600ft in the air.”

 

“I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy.”

“The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day.”

“Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night,” he added.

