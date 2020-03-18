Jared Leto reveals he came out of a silent retreat in a DESERT – to find the world in Coronavirus crisis

The actor was away for 12 days and didn't know about the Coronavirus pandemic

You would have to be living under a rock to not know about the Coronavirus pandemic – well it seems Jared Leto was doing just that.

The actor was in self-isolation before he even realised he would need to be – given the global crisis.

The Suicide Squad star had been away for 12 days in a silent retreat in the middle of a desert, and when he returned to the real world he shared his shock with his Instagram followers.

“Wow. Twelve days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert,” he wrote.

“We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

Jared added that when his retreat ended, he “walked out”, “into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing—to say the least.”

“I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on,” he continued.

“Hope you and yours are OK. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”