James Patrice reveals ‘heartbreak’ as sister Vanessa forced to postpone her wedding

It comes amid social distancing rules during the Coronavirus outbreak

James Patrice has revealed that his sister Vanessa Butler has had to postpone her wedding.

The TV presenter had only enjoyed her hen party just weeks ago, but now Vanessa has had to make drastic changes to her big day.

As the Irish government continue to inform the public of new social distancing rules during the Coronavirus outbreak, James said she had decided to put her nuptials off, for now.

Taking to his Instagram stories the RTE presenter explained that his sister was meant to get married on April 5th, but have no made the 2heartbreaking” decision to postpone.

Vanessa also shared the news herself on her own Instagram page, writing: “You can’t put a number or time on people’s health and safety.

“Myself and Sean had a huge discussion on Friday and over the weekend we changed the date of our wedding,” she explained.

“It is heartbreaking but we know we have made the right decision for everyone! Sure look doesn’t it mean I get to do up another countdown AND hopefully I’ll get another oul sneaky hen in before it 🤣🐔 Look after each other and stay well. 💖.”

At the moment any gatherings of 100 people or more in Ireland are being recommended to be canceled.