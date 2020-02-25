James Middleton set to release docu-series on how dogs saved him from depression

James Middleton set to release docu-series on how dogs saved him from...

James Middleton is set to release a documentary series on how his dogs saved him from depression.

The businessman, who is the brother of Kate Middleton, opened up about struggles with mental health for the first time last year.

At the time, James thanked his dogs for helping him throughout his recovery, particularly his beloved pooch Ella.

One year later, the 32-year-old has teamed up with production company Fulwell 73 to film a docu-series about how dogs can improve the mental health of humans.

According to The Sun, the project is currently called James Middleton’s Super Dogs.

A source said: “Mental health is a topic very close to both James’ and his sister’s hearts, and he credits his dogs with helping him out of his darkest days.”

“The show will follow him talking to others who are suffering and looking at how a dog can impact your mood and depression.”

In a recent Instagram post, James dropped a hint about his new TV project as he shared a photo of him and his dogs.

He wrote: “It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery.”

“This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more).”