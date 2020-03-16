James Kavanagh shares important message about why NO ONE should have house parties right now

The TV star wants his followers to take the correct precautions

Just days after he urged people to stop going to pubs as the Coronavirus began to spread, James Kavanagh has a new message for people looking to throw house parties.

The social media star and TV presenter explained how having a house party or a gathering during this time could be “detrimental” to people’s health.

The Currabinny owner explained that his friend, who is a doctor working on the front line, asked him to share an important message.

“Basically they can cause a surge in people going to hospital, which can then affect people who are really vulnerable,” he said on his Instagram stories.

“Please read it and trust in what he’s saying, and do what he’s saying,” he added.

In the message, the doctor states that people thinking of having parties for Paddy’s Day should really think again.

“One of the biggest modes of transmission is via kids and under 40s’s,” he wrote.

“Most of whom won’t even know if they have it, even getting together with half a dozen people for drinks puts everyone at risk of causing the surge in cases we are expecting, in a matter of days now.

The doctor continued by saying the “only defence we have against this shit storm to come is ourselves and our own behaviour, there is no drug, no vaccine and unfortunately soon to be no ICU spaces for people who will then die as a result”.

Currently, the Irish government are urging people to continue social distancing recommendations, to avoid play dates, socialising and having any gatherings in your homes.

For up-to-date information, check out HSE.ie.