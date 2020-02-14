James Haskell slammed for posting ‘offensive’ comment under Jacqueline Jossa’s photo

James Haskell has been slammed for posting an “offensive” comment under Jacqueline Jossa’s photo on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the I’m a Celebrity winner shared a photo of herself playing football on the beach, wearing a pair of denim dungarees.

The actress captioned the post: “So @danosborneofficial took this photo of me and I was certain I was going to look like a full on Instagram model in my cute dungarees on the beach.”

“FUMING!! Look at me BUT still I look at this with fond memories of playing football on a beach with my hubby, racing and just being so silly. I can’t help but smile. Fair to say I will never be that girl.”

Jacqueline’s I’m A Celeb co-star James Haskell then sparked fury by commenting: “You look like you are waiting for the sunshine bus and if anyone touches your football you will go mad.”

A “sunshine bus” is an offensive slang term, used to describe transport used by those with special needs or disabilities.

Of course, James’ comment sparked serious backlash, and one person replied: “As a parent of a child with a disability these types of comment are often said to mock a person’s disability and are hugely offensive, experience first hand the struggles and pain of a disabled person or be a family member who hears comments relating to a person they love it’s heartbreaking.”

“So I will happily be on the PC [political correctness] brigade, defending my child and others with disability,” they added.

Another person commented: “Let’s hope you never have children with special needs!”

The comment has since been deleted from Jacqueline’s post.