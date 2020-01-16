James Bond producer reveals if a female will ever play the iconic spy

Daniel Craig's final portrayal of the iconic spy will hit screens in April

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed whether or not the film series will see a woman play the iconic spy.

The upcoming film No Time To Die will be the final movie for the current Bond, Daniel Craig.

Discussing plans for another actor to fill the role following his departure, Barbara revealed: “He can be of any colour, but he is male.”

Ruling out a female Bond, Barbara said they should instead create new characters for women to play in the films.

The movies usually feature a love interest for the main male star known as a Bond girl.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters,” she said.

#JaneBond has previously trended on Twitter with fans calling for a female to portray the role.

“I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.”

“I think women are far more interesting than that,” she added.

Billie Eilish is set to write and record the brand new theme song for the latest instalment which is due out in April.