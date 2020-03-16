James Bond actress confirms she has coronavirus

The actress urged fans to take the pandemic seriously

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has confirmed that she has the coronavirus COVID-19.

The 40-year-old actress, who who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, told fans she was practicing self-isolation following her diagnosis.

Sharing on social media that she had been on lockdown for a week, the model and on-screen star urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Posting to her Instagram, the actress penned:

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.”

The star added: “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

“I have cough only in the morning, then I do not have any cough at all,” she said in another post.

“Unfortunately, we have no cure for this virus. We must wait until it passes.”