James Bond actress confirms she has coronavirus

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has confirmed that she has the coronavirus COVID-19.
The 40-year-old actress, who who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, told fans she was practicing self-isolation following her diagnosis.
Sharing on social media that she had been on lockdown for a week, the model and on-screen star urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
Posting to her Instagram, the actress penned:
“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.”
“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.”
The star added: “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”
“I have cough only in the morning, then I do not have any cough at all,” she said in another post.
“Unfortunately, we have no cure for this virus. We must wait until it passes.”