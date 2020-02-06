Home Top Story Jameela Jamil comes out as ‘queer’ after online criticism

Jameela Jamil comes out as ‘queer’ after online criticism

“It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality"

Sarah Magliocco
Body positivity activist and actress Jameson Jamie has come out as a member of the LGBTQA+ community.

Jameela explained that she has spent “years” hiding her true sexuality.

The Good Place star revealed that she identifies as “queer” in a new Twitter post.

Jameela came out after facing criticism for securing a role as a judge on a new HBO show about Vogueing – a ballroom dance style which historically originated in the LGBTQ community – called Legendary.

Some TV fans felt that the show would have better representation if an all LGBTG+ cast had been chosen.

“This is why I never officially came out as queer,” she responded in a tweet.

”I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight up asked about it on Twitter.”

Jameela also revealed that she feared that coming out would negatively impact her career.

“But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid,” she confessed.

“I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out,” she said.

“It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties. This is absolutely not how I wanted to come out.”

The TV star is currently dating musician James Blake.

 

 

