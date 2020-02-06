“It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality"

Jameela Jamil comes out as ‘queer’ after online criticism

Body positivity activist and actress Jameson Jamie has come out as a member of the LGBTQA+ community.

Jameela explained that she has spent “years” hiding her true sexuality.

The Good Place star revealed that she identifies as “queer” in a new Twitter post.

Jameela came out after facing criticism for securing a role as a judge on a new HBO show about Vogueing – a ballroom dance style which historically originated in the LGBTQ community – called Legendary.

Some TV fans felt that the show would have better representation if an all LGBTG+ cast had been chosen.

“This is why I never officially came out as queer,” she responded in a tweet.

”I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight up asked about it on Twitter.”

Jameela also revealed that she feared that coming out would negatively impact her career.

“But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid,” she confessed.

“I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out,” she said.

“It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties. This is absolutely not how I wanted to come out.”

The TV star is currently dating musician James Blake.