"I used to hate this picture so much..."

Jacqueline Jossa opens up about being branded ‘fat’ during her acting career

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about her experience with fat shaming during her TV acting career.

The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of here winner was 17 years old when she took on the role of Lauren Branning in EastEnders.

Sharing her take on the “decades challenge” which sees social media users uploading a snap that represented that at the beginning of the decade, and one that represents them now, Jacqueline shared her Eastenders character shot from the show in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:20pm PST

“10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life,” she began.

“I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, ‘the new fat Lauren branding'”

Reflecting on the criticism she received, the actress quoted: “’Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut.’”

“I admit I really hate the hair cut now 😂 but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot!”

She continued: “It effected me for a LONG time!”

“Probably still does actually if I’m being honest. Still 10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children.”

“To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content!”

