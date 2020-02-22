Jacqueline Jossa hints at EastEnders comeback

Fans are begging Jacqueline to reprise her role in the popular soap

Jacqueline Jossa has hinted she may return to EastEnders as Lauren Branning.

The 27-year-old played Lauren Branning in the popular soap from 2010 – 2018, and was a favourite amongst fans of the show.

Taking to Instagram to mark the soap’s 35th anniversary, Jacqueline shared photos of her character, who was part of many major storylines.

She wrote: “I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Feb 21, 2020 at 6:31am PST

“Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories.”

Fuelling rumours she’s set to reprise her role as Lauren, actress Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby on the soap, commented: “Come back we can be friends Ruby hasn’t got any.”

Jacqueline officially left the soap in February 2018, when her character mysteriously disappeared following her sister Abi’s funeral.