Jacqueline Jossa gives an update on ‘the Kardashian situation’ and reveals if Caitlyn has ‘ditched’ her

Jacqueline reached out the the Kardashian family over Christmas

Jacqueline Jossa gives an update on ‘the Kardashian situation’ and reveals if...

Jacqueline Jossa has given fans an update on her relationship with the Kardashian family.

The actress starred in the I’m A Celeb jungle alongside Olympian and Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star Caitlyn Jenner.

Following her I’m A Celeb win, Jacqueline revealed that billionaire Kylie Jenner had sent her a video, congratulating her.

During an Instagram live in which Jacqueline was doing her makeup, one fan suggested that her next career move should be a “collab with Kylie” referring to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

Laughing at the comment from the fan, Jacqueline gave them an update:

“Guys update on the Kardashian situation,” she said.

“I messaged Caitlyn a Merry Christmas and I got a reply so she’s not ditched me yet.”

“I thought that was probably the best time to send a casual message and I got a reply. Good news. She’s not ditched me.”

Jacqueline spent her festive period with her children and husband Dan Osborne, who has recently been embroiled in a number of infidelity scandals amid cheating allegations.

