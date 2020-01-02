Jacqueline Jossa forced to defend herself for ‘leaving’ her children for I’m A Celeb

Jacqueline Jossa forced to defend herself for ‘leaving’ her children for I’m...

Jacqueline Jossa has penned a poignant post about parenting.

The mum of two daughters took to Instagram to defend her choice to enter the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here jungle, which meant she would be away from her children for three weeks.

Jacqueline defended her decision, and said that she accepts that some parents may not understand her choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jan 1, 2020 at 8:35am PST

“Leaving my babies to go into the jungle was the HARDEST thing I have ever had to do, and every single day I thought about them, some may criticise me for leaving them, that’s okay,” she penned.

“You won’t understand my reasons, but I want to create a better life for them I want to be able to be at home and work, have date nights and family nights.”

“I went into the jungle for myself, an experience I will never forget. I learnt so much and have become and even better mummy for it.”

Expanding on her reasons, she said: “I wanted to be able to be at home more, earn money to put into my business and hopefully open doors to new adventures, which I have done, so my risk of leaping into jungle life was the right decision for me.”

“My babies still love me and it was all worth it! I guess what I’m trying to say is, If it’s for the right reasons, do it.”

Jacqueline is mum to daughters Ella and Mia, who she shares with husband Dan Osborne.

