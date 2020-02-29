Jacqueline Jossa breaks records with her debut clothing collection

Jacqueline Jossa has broken sales record with her debut clothing line.

The I’m A Celeb jungle queen also took the crown for the fastest selling collection in In The Style history.

The star’s collection sold out in less than six minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:41am PST

In The Style boss Adam Frisby wrote on Instagram:

“What an incredible day yesterday was, a record breaking day for @inthestyle and the fastest selling collection ever!”

“I want to thank @jacjossa for just being her, what an incredible mum, wife, women she is and that’s why she is so successful because she’s so real and genuine and I’m very proud to have her as part of the ITS family and representing everything I want my brand to be!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:19am PST



Charlotte Crosby, Billie Faiers and Dani Dyer have all done collabs with the brand previously.

Speaking to MailOnline, she revealed: “I’m so excited to be working with In The Style, I’ve shopped with them for years… With my collection, I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time.”

“I chose to team up with In The Style because I’ve shopped with them for years…”

“I love all the clothes and they represent everything I believe in! They really do have something for everyone. From being a customer I really believe in the brand, it’s not all photoshop and filters it’s real women looking and feeling fantastic.”