Jack Whitehall spotted cosying up to Brooklyn Beckham’s ex at BRITs afterparty

Jack Whitehall was spotted cosying up to Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross after the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.

After hosting the award ceremony, the comedian attended the Warner x Ciroc party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

According to The Sun, Jack was spotted hanging out with Hana, who works as a model.

An onlooker said: “Jack was stood chatting to Hana at the bar for some time and they looked really into each other.”

“They had some other friends with them but Jack and Hana kept getting drawn back together.”

“He seemed very interested in her — to be fair, she looked stunning. They seemed to be making each other laugh.”

Hana famously dated Brooklyn Beckham last year, but the pair split in September.

Meanwhile, Jack has been linked to a number of famous faces since splitting from his long-term girlfriend Gemma Chan in 2017.

Jack was allegedly spotted kissing Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale in November 2018, after enjoying a boozy night out at a karaoke bar.

And before that, Jack was linked to Sky Sports host Kirsty Gallacher, after they were seen looking cosy at a showbiz bash.