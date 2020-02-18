Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack at BRIT awards

The TV presenter passed away over the weekend

Host of the BRIT awards Jack Whitehall has paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

Before introducing Lewis Capaldi to perform his hit song Someone You Loved, Jack remembered the TV presenter who tragically died by suicide on Saturday.

“I just wanted to add that, over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITs family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away,” he said.

#Brits2020 host Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack before introducing Lewis Capaldi’s performance of Somone You Loved 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/41GY9oKQxk — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.”

“She will be sorely missed.”

“I think I will be speaking for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

The awards took place in London’s O2 Arena and this year celebrated their 40th anniversary.