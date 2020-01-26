"It didn’t work out romantically for us"

Jack Fincham reveals the identity of the mother of his child

Jack Fincham has revealed the identity of the mother of his child.

The reality TV star made a statement to say that he is currently co-parenting baby Blossom with long-term friend Casey Ranger.

The pair are not romantically involved, but are committed to co-parenting their daughter.

“Myself and Casey got together when we were both single,” he told The Sun.

“It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.”

“It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years.”

“Casey has been amazing throughout this whole process and I couldn’t of asked for a better person to co-parent our beautiful daughter Blossom with.”

Jack took to Instagram yesterday to share his big news.

Ex partner Dani Dyer revealed her thoughts on the new arrival.

A representative for Jack Fincham has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.