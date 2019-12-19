ITV pull Love Island trailer featuring Caroline Flack

The presenter was arrested and charged with assault last week

ITV have pulled their brand new Love Island trailer featuring Caroline Flack from TV, a week after the star was arrested and charged with assault.

The 40-year-old presenter stepped down from hosting duties, and a replacement is yet to be announced.

Caroline recently jetted to South Africa to shoot a promotional trailer for the upcoming series of the show.

The video shows a party at the brand new villa in Capetown, before Caroline arrives and walks through the crowd of singletons and announces: “Sorry winter, you’re just not our type.”

Fans have noticed that ITV have now reverted back to their original teaser for the show, which sees an aeroplane flying across the sky with a banner saying “do one winter” reflected in aviator sunglasses.

ITV released the start date for the show today, and the promotional video simply showed the famous glass glitter heart in a bed of sand, with the start date stamped in a design similar to a passport stamp.

It is not yet known who will take over the hosting role, however, it has been rumoured that Laura Whitmore will take the job.

Her boyfriend Iain Stirling already features on the show as the narrator.

The show is set to air on January 12th.