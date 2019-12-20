ITV confirm Caroline Flack’s replacement for winter version of Love Island

The former presenter stepped down after being charged with assault

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new host of Love Island, after Caroline Flack was forced to step down earlier this week.

Rumours were rife that the Irish TV presenter would take over from Caroline, and now ITV have confirmed the news.

Laura said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.”

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.”

“We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice,” she continued.

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love.”

“The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!”

Laura will present the main show, and will also host Love Island: Aftersun – which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said: “I’m delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2’s biggest show. She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television. Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands.”

Caroline was forced to step down from her role as host after she was arrested for assault by beating last week, following an alleged incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The new series of Love Island starts on ITV2 and Virgin Media One on January 12, 2020.