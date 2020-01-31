‘It’s not safe’: Billie Eilish calls out YouTubers for impersonating her

Billie Eilish has called out YouTubers who impersonate her image for prank videos.

The 18-year-old is a popular choice for pranksters online who intentionally attempt to impersonate the image of celebrities to film the reaction of fans.

Some go so far as to wear wigs and prosthetics, and hire security guards to add authenticity to their false celebrity costume.

The online pranksters gain fame and followers for their tricks, as the “prank” theme of the videos is a highly popular content genre on the video sharing site.

Billie took to her Instagram story to ask the YouTubers to “stop” impersonating her, as it puts them at risk.

“Please stop doing this s**t,” she wrote, over a screenshot of one of the videos, showing a Youtuber wearing a distinctive black and green wig replicating Billie’s unique style.

“It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don’t know any better,” she wrote.

“It makes me look bad,” she said, sharing screenshots of lists of videos in the genre, where people have uploaded videos thinking they met the star and had a bad experience, but they actually met an impersonator.

She also joked that the pranksters often get her outfit choices wrong, saying: “Also sooooo disrespectful that you would go out pretending to be me wearing THIS.”