It’s movie week on Dancing With The Stars and here’s what everyone will dance to

A second couple will be eliminated this week

It’s movie week on Dancing With The Stars!

As the competition heats up, a second couple will be eliminated from the show.

Last week, the first star was voted off the show as Love Island’s Yewande Biala failed to impress the judges and the audience.

Films selected for the stars this week include Dirty Dancing, Titanic and Rocketman.

B*Witched star Sinead O’Carroll will quickstep to Get Happy from Judy.

Meanwhile, hurler Aidan Fogarty will Tango to Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Brian Dowling will dance to Charleston to Fat Sam’s Grand Slam from Bugsy Malone.

Gorgeous Glenda Gilson will try her hand at contemporary ballroom as she dances to My Heart Will Go On from the Titanic.

Grainne Gallanagh will Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

2FM star Lottie Ryan will also Salsa, to the Dora the Explorer theme song from Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Speaking on the station today, she revealed she will get “very” into character.

Trying the Smooth American recently retired Mary Kennedy will dance to He’s a Tramp from Lady and the Tramp.

Taking on the Doble Paso, Olympic boxer Michael Carruth will dance to Eye of The Tiger from Rocky 3.

Fr. Ray Kelly will also Doble Paso to the Magnificent Seven Theme.

And finally, Fair City actor Ryan Andrews will Jive to Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting from Rocketman.

Dancing With The Stars returns to RTE One on Sunday at 6.30 pm.