Is a Love Island reunion show in the works for the winter series?

Fans have been wondering if the Winter Love Island would get a special reunion

Is a Love Island reunion show in the works for the winter...

Despite the Love Island Christmas reunion show never being part of the regular line up, since the 2018 edition fans have been clamouring for each series to get one.

The summer 2019 series did not have one, despite viewers loving the 2018 edition as it gave closure to unfinished storylines from the summer series.

Naturally, fans have been wondering if the Winter Love Island would get a special reunion ahead of the summer 2020 series.

However a source told The Sun that there are no plans in place to film a reunion.

The winter edition of the show was just six weeks long compared the the usual eight, leading fans to believe that it might be likely to get a follow up show in some way.

The source said that the same sentiment regarding the reunion not being part of the Love Island calendar still stands.

“The reunion hasn’t been cancelled, as it isn’t a regular thing in the Love Island calendar,” a source told The Sun last year.

This year, the crew are already preparing to film the new summer series in Majorca which kicks off in June.