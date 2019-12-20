Irish stars react to IFTA’s announcement – after NO AWARDS took place this year

The Academy has finally given an update on it's future

Irish stars react to IFTA’s announcement – after NO AWARDS took place...

A host of Irish stars have reacted to IFTA’s latest announcement, after no awards took place this year.

The Irish Film & Television Academy previously hosted two award ceremonies annually over the past few years – including the IFTA Film & Drama Awards, and the IFTA Television Awards.

But in 2019 they didn’t host any awards show, which raised eyebrows about the future of IFTA.

However, the Academy have since announced their plans to launch their new 5-Year Strategic Plan on the 29th January, 2020.

In a statement, they said: “A vision for the next phase of development in the Academy’s mission to encourage, reward, and inspire professional excellence in the Irish Screen Industry.”

“This official launch of IFTA’s strategy, as outlined to Government, will deliver an important blueprint for the Academy’s next five years, including details of Awards for 2020. More information to follow in the New Year. ”

A host of stars have since responded positively to the news on Twitter, including Cathy Belton, Nicola Coughlan, Nicky Byrne, and Terry McMahon.

Some very exciting news on its way from @IFTA on 29 Jan 2020 . Future loooking bright . Thank you @IFTA ❤️ https://t.co/NTRA1bFCKt — cathy belton (@CathyBelton) December 20, 2019

Beautiful people doing beautiful work. What the fuck would we do without the incredible commitment and unparalleled kindness of @IFTA ? To Hell with the cynics, Irish film owes these folks a serious debt of gratitude. https://t.co/9uxHcLcSXG — Terry McMahon (@terrymcmahon69) December 19, 2019