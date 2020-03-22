Irish stars pay sweet homage to their mums this Mother’s Day

Irish celebs are taking to social media to share the love for their mums

Mother’s Day is here, and despite it being undoubtedly the most unusual Mother’s Day of all time with social distancing still recommended, Irish celebs are taking the time to share loving words on social media.

Irish celebs are taking to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to gush about their mums while promoting the current HSE and WHO advice

From models to TV presenters to musicians, social media is flooded with homages to famous mums.

Greg O’Shea

Maura Higgins

Pippa O’Connor

Glenda Gilson

Darren Kennedy

You all know I’m a big mammy’s boy at heart 💚💚 and while I won’t be seeing Mam in person today, I want to give a big shout out to my number 1. She’s the best mother a guy could ask for, and an adoring granny who I know is really being missed by her 5 grandkids today 💚 pic.twitter.com/plu2aO7fLK — Darren Kennedy (@Darrenken) March 22, 2020



Nicky Byrne

To my mam, sending all my love and hugs this Mother’s Day from Malahide to Baldoyle through Twitter and Instagram.

You are “one in a million” #TheBest

🥰❤️💫❤️💫❤️💫❤️💫❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/g0SurU6kmr — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) March 22, 2020

Jenny Dixon

Happy Mother’s Day Mam, Pamela! You inspire me everyday and I love you. So proud to be your daughter 💕✨

Sending blessings to all those feeling today, whether missing loved ones or other reasons. Sending love 💕 #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Hxa44apR0p — Jenny Dixon (@JennyleeDixon) March 22, 2020

Johnny Ward

Daithi O’Se

Vogue Williams