Irish stars celebrate Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air...

Love it or loathe it, Valentine’s Day is here.

Whether you take the chance to display your love and affection for your significant other, or you’d rather stick needles in your eyes than declare your love for anyone – you have to admit – love is well and truly in the air.

Our Instagram feeds were flooded with loving pictures of adorable couples exchanging sweet sentiments.

Here’s how some of our favourite Irish stars have marked the day.

Rosie Connolly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Connolly-Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:59pm PST

Influencer Rosie Connolly took to Instagram to pay tribute to husband Paul Quinn: “Always my number 1,” she wrote.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all the loved up couples, and to those who are focused on loving themselves.”

The pair wed at a lavish ceremony in Carton House in May 2018.

Brian Ormond and Pippa O’Connor

Brian shared an adorable photograph of wife Pippa on his Instagram stories with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Pippa paid tribute to their first date on Valentines day 2008, Pippa shared a photograph of the pair celebrating Brian’s 30th Birthday.

The pair tied the knot in March 2011.

Ronan Keating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:21pm PST

Ronan Keating shared an adorable photo of himself with his pregnant wife Storm Keating.

“Missing this face. Happy Valentines Day my baby,” he wrote.

The couple wed in August 2015 and are expecting their second child together.

Ellie Kelly

Blogger and Influencer Ellie Kelly shared an adorable tribute to boyfriend Conor Ryan.

Taking to her Instagram stories she wrote: “Happy Valentines Day [Conor] love you.”

Before adding: “Can we go on holiday now please?” A plea we hope her lover gives into – for the day that’s in it!

Shannen Reilly McGrath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👸🏼 (@shannenreillymcgrath) on Feb 13, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

The former Love Island star shared the love with her boyfriend Luke.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special human I’ve ever met. They say ‘You deserve someone who is utterly obsessed with you’ and that Luke is he makes me feel like the only girl in the world and the most important.”

“I feel so lucky to be in love with such a gentleman and to finally find someone I can be completely myself around,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being you and showing and giving me so much love.”

“Cannot wait for an amazing weekend with my lover.”

Brian Dowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:00am PST

Brian took to Instagram to share a video of husband Arthur Gourounlian to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my Armenian King,” he wrote.

“You are my Valentine today & forever. We may not be together this year to celebrate or for you to spoil me rotten, but you are ALWAYS with me & by my side.”

“Next year dinner is on you,” he added.

The pair wed in 2015.

Suzanne Jackson

Suzanne Jackson received a stunning bouquet of roses from husband Dylan O’Connor.

“Oh my,” she wrote. “Thank you hubby,” she said sharing a snap of the stunning flowers with her followers.

Dylan and Suzanne wed in 2017.

Laura Whitmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:28am PST

Laura Whitmore paid tribute to her comedian boyfriend Iain Stirling by posting an adorable snap of the pair to her Instagram account.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned it simply.

The couple are currently working together on ITV’s dating programme Love Island.

Having met in 2016, the pair become romantic a year later in the summer of 2017.

Brian McFadden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:46am PST

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden shared a tribute to his fiancé Danielle Parkinson.

“Happy Valentine to my beautiful fiancé Dani Parky,” he said.

“I love you with all my heart.”

The couple got engaged just before Christmas last year.