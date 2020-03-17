Irish social media star Melanie Murphy marries her longtime love in registry office – as wedding is cancelled

Irish social media star and author Melanie Murphy has officially tied the knot.

The popular Youtuber married her longtime love in a civil ceremony – after announcing she was forced to cancel her wedding due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram Melanie shared a photo from her special day, and said even though it wasn’t how she planned it, marrying her other-half was all that was important to her.

“This isn’t my actual wedding dress and this wasn’t our big, planned wedding day,” she wrote.

“In our perfect venue with all of our dear friends and family…the one I’ve lived out in my head a thousand times as we planned away – *but* this man, folks, is now officially my husband! 😭❤️ At 2pm yesterday we said our vows in a registry office. We were going to do this anyway, a few days ahead of a humanist ceremony in Wicklow (was meant to happen Saturday coming 😭). We did so in the presence of some family members as witnesses and in spite of the simplicity, it was *so* special…dad walked me down the aisle to ‘A Gift Of Thistle’ from Braveheart and we finally got to exchange our wedding rings.”

“Tears all round 😂 For those wondering what happened to our big day – due to updated Irish government advice on #coronavirus prevention, Thomas and I had to cancel our wedding ceremony and reception, which was due to happen this week. We couldn’t, in good conscience, go ahead with it when we’d be putting people at risk against government advice and of course we were sad and angry and we’ve lost a considerable amount of money on deposits & non-refundables, etc.

“BUT: we can still have the big celebration down the line, in a couple of years! Having a strong marriage is what we really care about 💕 A fancy wedding is a privilege, a bonus, a cherry on top kinda thing. Love is all we need during these difficult times. Anyway fuck, lads, I’m a WIFE! 👰🏻 The luckiest wife in the world because…mother of divine, this man treats me like a Goddess and having experienced his love, I’d be at a loss without it.

“Took his name in the end, too, though I’m keeping Murphy for my work stuff, as my author name/social media identity! Best of both worlds 🥰 #justmarried #wifey #coronaviruswedding lol OMG that hashtag actually exists what is life?,” she added.

Just last week the successful author had said she and Thomas were having to cut people from their guest list, in order to stick to new guidelines of having events under 100 people.

The Gossies 2020 Best Social Media Star winner had said she was “so gutted”.

