The couple jetted to Paris where the proposal took place

Irish rugby star Simon Zebo is ENGAGED to ‘childhood sweetheart’ Elvira Fernandez

Irish rugby player Simon Zebo has announced his engagement to long-term partner Elvira Fernandez.

Simon proposed to Elvira at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a sweet tweet announcing his engagement to his “childhood sweetheart.”

Last night was special ✨ My childhood sweetheart said yes 💍

From the bushes in blackrock as 15/16 yr olds to the bright lights of Paris as parents of 3 beautiful children 🙏🏾 Love you forever eva my queen 💜 pic.twitter.com/17RhsCbKNr — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) December 21, 2019

“Last night was special,” he wrote. “My childhood sweetheart said yes.”

“From the bushes in Blackrock as 15/16 yr olds to the bright lights of Paris as parents of 3 beautiful children.”

“Love you forever eva my queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z (@simonzebo) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:01am PST

Accompanying to romantic tweet is a snap of the moment Simon got down on one knee to propose to Elvira, as the Eiffel Tower sparkles in the background.

Taking to her instagram story, Elvira shared that she is “obsessed” with her new ring.

The couple recently welcomed their third child – a baby boy – on November 18th.

The former Munster player said at the time: “Welcome to the world, my son – Noah Anthony Fernandez Zebo”.