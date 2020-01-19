Irish influencer Saffron Thompson tipped to enter Love Island

Irish Instagram influencer Saffron Thompson is the latest person speculated to be entering the Winter Love Island villa.
The star appears to be in South Africa at the moment, based on her social media postings.
The Instagrammer appears to be staying at The Best Western Fountains Hotel in Cape Town, where the show is filmed.
She uploaded an outfit photo to Instagram who shows a sign stating the hotel’s name on the wall.
The hotel’s distinctive front plaza is also visible through the window she is posing in front of.
She also shared a snap to her Instagram feed with two suitcases in London’s Heathrow Airport.
She captioned the post: “This year bout vacation, flight catching, train taking ✈️ #Grateful”
Saffron Thompson has been contacted for comment.