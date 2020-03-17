Her wedding has been pushed back until next year

Irish influencer forced to cancel her wedding due to COVID-19 outbreak

Irish influencer Dearbhla Toal, aka Belle Azzure, has been forced to cancel her upcoming wedding due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The blogger was set to wed her fiancé Harry Silke in May, and had booked the stunning Lough Eske Castle in Donegal as their venue.

But sadly, the couple have been forced to postpone their wedding until next March.

Taking to Instagram, Dearbhla posted a recent photo from her hen do in Miami, and wrote: “Looks like I’m going be a Bride To Be for a littleeeeee bit longer now 💕.”

“Wedding officially Cancelled, Loved Ones told & New countdown calendar created 👰🏽🎩 What a bizarre 72 hours!!!!!”

The influencer then said she would do an Instagram Live tonight at 8pm to talk about postponing her wedding, to “hopefully help put some other Brides minds at ease”.

She continued: “Remember to think bigger picture here, our health is our wealth & if we stay safe through this crazy time we will have a lifetime ahead of us to be happy & tonnes of time to party.”

“Looking after our friends & family is our no.1 priority ❤️.”

Dearbhla had only recently returned from her hen party in Miami, where she was joined by her influencer pals Louise Cooney, Aideen Murphy, Erika Fox and Kaelin Fox.