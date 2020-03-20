Home Top Story Irish comedian Fred Cooke expecting first child with girlfriend Julie Jay

Irish comedian Fred Cooke expecting first child with girlfriend Julie Jay

Amazing news!

Fred Cooke has announced that he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend Julie Jay.

The comedian, who made it to the semi-final of Dancing With The Stars last year, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of himself holding a baby grow beside Julie, he wrote: “We’ve got some good news. We’re expecting a baba!”

 

We’ve got some good news!!! We’re expecting a Baba!!! @juliejaycomedy 😍

Posting the same photo on her Instagram, Julie wrote: “So myself and the truly lovely @fredstercooke have a little bit of news: baby Frulie is due in September.”

“We feel unbelievably lucky and can’t wait to be a mammy and daddy! #babynews.”

