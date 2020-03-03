Irish celebrities line out for special night with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Irish celebrities line out for special night with Prince William and Kate...

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed star-studded reception on their final night in Dublin.

The glitzy reception was held at the Gravity Bar was hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

The Duke and Duchess met a range of Ireland’s most famous faces, as they ended day one of their Royal Visit.

VIPs on the night included Game of Thrones stay Liam Cunningham, comedian Deirdre O’Kane and Umbrella Academy actor Robert Sheehan.

Activist Sinead Burke was also in attendance alongside rugby player Garry Ringrose and TV presenter Ryan Tubridy, plus RTÉ star Aoibhinn ní Shúilleabháin.

Kate wore a stunning in a second “edgy” dress by designer The Vampire’s Wife.

The couple were poured a pint of Guinness Beer Specialist Padraig McLaughlin.

The drinks were then served by the captain of the Irish women’s rugby team, Sene Naoupu, who is Guinness’ brand ambassador for the Six Nations.

Prince William then gave a speech at the private event.

He opened his speech by addressing the people as “daoine uaisle,” which translates to “gentle folk”.

During a speech to the guests, the Duke said that Ireland and the UK’s friendship is very important.

‘”Katherine and I are delighted to be here tonight and are both very grateful to Robin for his generous words,” he said.

‘”Ireland is a country that we have both heard so much about, so we are really excited to be here with you to see it first-hand for ourselves.

” In coming to the Guinness Storehouse, we are retracing the footsteps of my grandmother, who was shown how to pour the perfect pint here in 2011.

” Ladies and Gentlemen let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub.

“But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas.

” On a slightly more serious note I just wanted to thank all of you in the room for coming here this evening.

“Thank you for all that you do to support the very special relationship between our two countries.

” It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors,” he continued.

“We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further.

“We are very much looking forward to our next two days in Ireland, where I have no doubt we will continue to be impressed by the creativity, warmth and hospitality the Irish people have to offer.”

He ended the speech by raising his pint of Guinness and saying “Sláinte.”

Food on the evening was served by Chef Mark Moriarty of the two Michelin started restaurant The Greenhouse, Dublin.

The trip to the Guinness Storehouse was the final engagement on the first day of Kate and William’s visit to Ireland.

Earlier today, the couple visited Aras an Uachtarain, the Garden of Remembrance and the Department of the Taoiseach.

Tomorrow, they will continue their visit to Dublin, then move on to Kildare and Meath before heading to Galway on Thursday.