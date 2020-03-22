Irish Celeb Mums to Follow on Instagram

These mums are all must-follows

It’s Mother’s Day today, and to celebrate we are listing some of our favourite Irish mum

From running their own businesses to leading a busy life in the spotlight, these are the Irish mums you need to be following on Instagram:

Pippa O’ Connor

This style icon and savvy businesswoman is a force to be reckoned with.

With over 388k followers on Instagram, she posts interesting content regularly including her daily fashion trends and favourite beauty bits.

Married to TV presenter Brian Ormond, Pippa is mum to her two adorable boys – Louis and Ollie.

View this post on Instagram Can’t wait to see our babies ❤️ #boymama A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie) on Jan 30, 2020 at 12:17am PST

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna is celebrating her first ever Mother’s Day this year.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their daughter Sophia via surrogate last November, after years of pregnancy struggles.

We love following Rosanna’s journey as a first-time mum on Instagram, and we you will too.

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman is definitely one of our favourite people to follow on Instagram.

Married to former Ireland rugby captain Brian O’ Driscoll, the actress and author is mum to two children – Billie and Sadie.

Known for her witty captions and relatable humour, you definitely won’t regret hitting that follow button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on Dec 11, 2019 at 10:47am PST

Rosie Connolly-Quinn

Irish influencer Rosie Connolly-Quinn is one of our favourite people to follow on Instagram right now.

The makeup guru has over 323k followers, and she seriously inspired us all when she raised over €300k for two children’s hospitals earlier this year.

Married to her husband Paul, Rosie is mum to two kids, Harry and Remi, and regularly shares them on her social media.

Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy has been one of the leading faces of Irish television and radio for years.

On top of presenting some of Ireland’s biggest TV shows, Lucy is a must-follow on Instagram.

She married her husband Richard Governey twelve years ago, and has three children – Jack, Holly and Jess.

If you aren’t following her already, you need to!

Erin McGregor

Mum-of-two Erin McGregor has a huge following on Instagram – thanks to her open and honest posts.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni has also been decorating her new home, so if you love interiors you will love her page.

From hair tutorials to bringing her followers behind-the-scenes at home, you will love her page.

Jennifer Zamparelli

From presenting Dancing With The Stars, to hosting her own radio show on RTÉ 2fm, Jennifer is a powerhouse in Irish media.

Married to Italian actor Lau Zamparelli, Jen is mum to two children Florence and Enzo – and she’s never afraid to show the funny side of parenthood on social media.

Earlier this week, the presenter posted a hilarious image of her son Enzo alongside the caption: “Working from home taking its toll on Enzo… you?”

View this post on Instagram Working from home taking its toll on Enzo… you? #wereinthistogether❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Lisa Jordan

This Cork native is one of the country’s most famous bloggers.

On top of running her own beauty brand called Luna, Lisa keeps fans posted on her daily life, and she also shares amazing #OOTDs.

Lisa is mum to two gorgeous daughters, Pearl and Bowie, and the girls regularly appear on her social media platform in matching outfits and accessories.

In one of her most recent posts, Lisa shared a super cute video of the trio. Family goals.