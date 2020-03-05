Ireland’s Eurovision 2020 entry has been revealed

"I had been thinking about potentially submitting a song for a few years..."

Ireland’s Eurovision entry 2020 has been revealed.

This year, Balbriggan native Lesley Roy will represent the Emerald Isle in the international competition.

Lesley has previously released her own album, titled Unbeautiful, in 2008 and splits her time between New York and Dublin as she works as a songwriter.

The song she will perform is called Story Of My Life.

She told The Irish Times: “I had been thinking about potentially submitting a song for a few years, but this year finally felt like the right time.”

“I feel that for a while now more and more people are speaking up and telling their own story, being vulnerable sharing their own ups and downs and the story of their own life.”

Lesley will perform during the first Semi-Final on the 12th of May in Rotterdam, with the hope of qualifying for the Grand Final on the 16th of May.

The song aired for the first time on 2FMs Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott today, with the radio hosts dubbing it a “certified banger.”

The song will get it’s TV debut on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One on Friday night.