International Women’s Day: 11 Irish Women Who Inspire Us

These celebrities are making waves here and abroad

To celebrate International Women’s Day we have listed some amazing Irish female celebrities.

From stars who are using their platform for change, to women who are leading the way in their fields, we have picked just a handful of incredible women in this country.

Take a look:

Laura Whitmore

The last twelve months have been monumental for Laura Whitmore.

Not only did the Bray native become the new host of ITV’s Love Island, she also championed a new ‘Be Kind’ campaign in the wake of her friend Caroline Flack’s death.

As well as now being at the top of her game in a very competitive industry, Laura was applauded for pushing the message of being kind, when she gave a moving speech on her BBC radio show.

To date Laura has hosted some seriously popular shows, including the I’m A Celebrity spin off show, as well as MTV News.

The TV host is believed to be returning for the summer season of Love Island and with her morals so strong on social media etiquette, we couldn’t think of anyone better to continue the series.

Katie Taylor

It’s hard to mention ‘Irish inspirational women’ without mentioning Katie Taylor.

The world-renowned boxer consistently proves she is the best female boxer on the planet, every single time she gets into the ring.

She is a two-weight world champion and the current undisputed lightweight champion, having held the WBA title since 2017; the IBF title since 2018; and the WBC, WBO, and Ring magazine titles since 2019, as well as having held the WBO junior welterweight title in 2019.

And Katie, 33, isn’t slowing down anytime soon, the Bray native will fight Amanda Serrano in “the biggest women’s fight of all time” this May.

Rosie Connolly

You would have to be living under a rock if you didn’t witness the amazing way Rosie Connolly used her platform this year.

The popular influencer made an incredible gesture when she tried to raise €5k for Temple Street, eventually hitting €300k – all thanks to her Instagram.

Rosie, 29, had offered her followers a chance to win a Gucci bag she had bought herself if they donated €5 – not knowing how huge the donations would go.

The mum-of-two’s campaign proved that influencers can use their platform for serious change, winning her Influencer of the Year at the Gossies 2020.

Not only is she using her platform for good, but she has also she climbed to the top of her game in the influencing industry, working with some huge brands including H&M, and bringing out her own edit with Lavish Alice.

Rosanna Davison

It’s been an incredible year for new mum Rosanna Davison.

The former Miss World welcomed her first child into the world via surrogacy – a baby girl called Sophia.

The beauty queen has been incredibly open and honest about her journey with her 185k followers on Instagram.

Rosanna, 35, also gave a moving interview on the Late Late Show about dealing with multiple miscarriages.

Not only has she won the most coveted beauty crown in the world, covered Playboy and become a best-selling author, but she has also now become an advocate for surrogacy in Ireland.

Roz Purcell

Another woman using their platform for good is model-turned-author Roz Purcell.

The Tipperary beauty has been applauded for using her Instagram to promote positive body image.

Roz, 29, has become known for her very real Instagram photos, posing in bikinis and showing off her stretch marks and sometimes bloated tummy.

Women all over the country have praised the Natural Born Feeder creator for helping them to accept their bodies.

The former Miss Universe Ireland is also a best selling author thanks to her food book series, and works with top brands including Rimmel and has been moving into a TV presenting career.

Sinead Burke

Activist Sinead Burke has been making waves here and abroad.

Sinead’s Ted talk entitled ‘Why design should include everyone’ has had over 1.4 million views and in the last year alone Sinead has spoken to the likes of Victoria Beckham, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Helen Mirren about important issues.

Sinead also launched her own podcast ‘As Me With Sinead’ which included guests like Florence Welsh, Hozier and Jamie Lee Curtis.

She was also chosen to be on the cover of the Meghan Markle edited edition of British Vogue.

Saoirse Ronan

At the age of 25, Saoirse Ronan has already had 4 Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe win and international stardom.

The Carlow native’s career continues to go from strength to strength, since starring in Antonement, back in 2008.

Saoirse once again landed an Oscar nomination for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women this year.

With covers on Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair, Saoirse’s worldwide domination continues to grow.

Pippa O’Connor

Former model-turned-business woman is an inspiration for any women in business.

At the age of 35, the mum-of-two has a growing fashion business, two best-selling books and a home range.

Her brand POCO by Pippa continues to dominate the Irish fashion industry, with pop-up shops all over the country.

Pippa has also become admired for giving back, every year she and husband Brian Ormond host the Blossom Tree Ball.

Last year Pipp and Brian raised over €111k for the Temple Street Foundation and this year all funds raised went to the Jenny McGovern Pancreatic Trust Clinical Database.

Suzanne Jackson

Blogger-turned-business woman Suzanne Jackson is now a millionaire, TV presenter, and a makeup mogul.

Suzanne, 34, left her job as a receptionist to chase her dreams and is now a hugely successful entrepreneur.

As well as running her two much-loved beauty brands SOSU by SJ and Dripping Gold, she also starred on her first RTE series this year alongside Eileen Smith – The Style Counsellors.

Georgie Crawford

Broadcaster Georgie Crawford has become a true inspiration for women in Ireland dealing with cancer.

The mum-of-one’s life completely changed in 2017 when she found a lump on her breast, and since beating cancer has used her platforms to raise awareness.

Georgie now has a successful podcast – The Good Glow and is set to do a live show in the National Concert Hall on April 29th.

Eimear Noone

Irish video-game composer Eimear Noone became an international star this year thanks to the Academy Awards.

The Galway star became the first-ever female conductor at the Oscars 2020.

Eimear made history at the 92nd Academy Awards and got serious air time during the music special – where she conducted music from all the movies nominated this year.